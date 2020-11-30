Persepolis down Shahr Khodro: IPL

TEHRAN – Persepolis defeated Shahr Khodro 3-0 in Iran Professional League (IPL) here at the Azadi Stadium on Monday.

The team could have won with more goal but their strikers lacked the cutting edge.

Persepolis captain Jalal opened the scoring in the 41st minute with a header from the center of the box following a cross from Saeid Aghaei.

Ahmad Nourollahi made it 2-0 in the 85th minute and Milad Sarlak scored Persepolis’ third goal with one minute remaining.

Persepolis striker Arman Ramezani missed two chances and Bashar Resan also failed to open an empty goal in the second half.

IPL leader Gol Gohar earned a late away win in Tabriz, beating Machine Sazi 1-0 thank to a penalty from Ahmad Zenderouh in the 82nd minute.

In Ahvaz, Foolad and Aluminum played out a goalless draw.

On Tuesday, Esteghlal are scheduled to meet Paykan, Nassaji face Naft Masjed Soleyman, Sanat naft Abadan play Zob Ahan and Sepahan host Saipa.

Gol Gohar sit top with 10 points from four matches, followed by Persepolis with eight points.