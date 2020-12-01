Lackluster Esteghlal held by Paykan: IPL

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team missed the chance to overtake Persepolis at the Iran Professional League (IPL) second place with a goalless draw against Paykan on Tuesday.

Esteghlal started the new season with the aim to end an eight-year title drought but the Blues have shown that there is still a lot of work to be done.

In Isfahan, visiting team Saipa battled back from a goal down to earn a point against Sepahan.

Sajjad Shahbazzadeh gave the visiting team an early lead and Majid Aliyari headed home Mohsen Mosalman’s cross in the 83rd minute.

Nassaji defeated Naft Masjed Soleyman 1-0 in Ghaemshahr. Hamed Shiri scored the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute.

In Abadan, Sanat Naft edged Zob Ahan 1-0 courtesy of Taleb Reykani’s late penalty.

On Wednesday, Mes Rafsanjan will host Tractor.

Gol Gohar lead the table with 10 points from four matches followed by Persepolis (eight points) and Nassaji (seven points).