Art Bureau to produce teleplays on nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

TEHRAN – The Art Bureau’s Center for Dramatic Arts plans to produce several short teleplays on nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated in a terrorist attack on Friday.

The plan has been adopted to help introduce the top scientist, the director of the center, Kurosh Zarei told the Persian service of MNA on Wednesday.

“We believe producing plays on those personalities who have been assassinated is our duty and the center has taken its first step almost seventh months ago,” Zarei said.

He added that the bureau organized a committee soon after the assassination of Fakhrizadeh to produce works of music, plays, short films and visual arts about the martyrs who have been assassinated.

“There is still not enough information about the life and character of Martyr Fakhrizadeh because of his position and we cannot produce long plays, and we are waiting to collect more complete information,” he added.

“We will be negotiating with the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) to broadcast the teleplays, or else we will stream them on different platforms,” he noted.

“This will be a tribute to the martyr before we can collect more information. According to some friends of the martyr, Fakhrizadeh was an art aficionado and used to attend poetry nights of the bureau for several years, while he used to hold poetry nights,” he concluded.

The Art Bureau has also launched a website to promote artworks on Fakhrizadeh.

The website features posters, poems and other artworks on Fakhrizadeh. The art bureau has also asked artists to send their artworks for publication on the website that can be found at www.shahidfakhrizadeh.com.

Iran has blamed Israel for the assassination and vowed to respond firmly at the right time.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had mentioned Fakhrizadeh in a 2018 presentation on the alleged atomic archive of Iran that Israel claims it stole from a warehouse in southern Tehran.

Netanyahu said at the time that he identified Fakhrizadeh as the head scientist in Iran’s nuclear program, and asked people to “remember that name.”

Photo: A portrait of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh by Komeil Karimi.

RM/MMS/YAW