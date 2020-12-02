Global Film Festival honors Puran Derakhshandeh with lifetime achievement award 

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Puran Derakhshandeh has been honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Global International Film Festival in India.

Derkshhandeh received the award for her sincere contribution towards promotion of cinema, Sandeep Marwah, president of the festival, which took place in Noida from November 26 to 28, said during the closing ceremony of the event.

Derakhshandeh is mostly known for her great attention to major social problems in Iranian society.

She is a graduate of filmmaking from the Advanced School of Television and Cinema in Tehran. She started her professional career by making documentary films for IRIB channels in Kermanshah and Tehran.

“Hush! Girls Don’t Scream”, “Under the Smokey Roof”, “Eternal Children” and “Serial Dream” are among her noteworthy credits.

The 19th Dhaka International Film Festival will hold a retrospective of Derakhshandeh in January 2021. She is scheduled to attend question and answer sessions that will be held after each screening.

The 10th edition of the Jagran Film Festival (JFF) in New Delhi also held a retrospective of Derakhshandeh in July 2019.

A number of her award-winning movies, including “Hush! Girls Don’t Scream”, “Under the Smokey Roof”, “Eternal Children” and “Wet Dream”, were reviewed during the festival.

Photo: Filmmaker Puran Derakhshandeh in an undated photo.

RM/MMS/YAW