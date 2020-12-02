Individuals linked with Fakhrizadeh assassination identified: Iran

TEHRAN – Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Wednesday that the individuals linked with the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a prominent Iranian scientist who was martyred on Friday in a terrorist attack, have been identified.

“The Intelligence Ministry has identified individuals linked with the assassination of Martyr Fakhrizadeh and all aspects of the case are under investigation,” Rabiei said, according to Mehr.

He said the attack will be met with Iran’s proportionate response.

Fakhrizadeh, 59, was assassinated in a terrorist attack at a small city east of Tehran on November 27. The attack involved an explosion and small fire.

In a message after the incident, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on all relevant administrators to “investigate this crime and firmly prosecute its perpetrators and its commanders” and “to continue the martyr’s scientific and technological efforts in all the sectors where he was active.”

Rabiei pointed to the Leader’s remarks, saying the country’s scientific progress will not be hindered by such acts of terror.

In remarks on Monday, Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said numerous clues have been found with regard to the assassination.

“Following the assassination of Martyr Fakhrizadeh, my colleagues in the Intelligence Ministry have started following up on this incident in all aspects and have so far obtained many clues,” Alavi said on the sidelines of the scientist’s funeral procession.

“Due to its security aspects, it is not possible to inform the public until all its dimensions are clarified, but as soon as the dimensions of this issue are clarified, the dear nation of Iran will be informed,” he added.

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), said on Monday that no hit man was involved in the assassination, adding that the distinguished figure was killed in a complicated operation that involved electronic equipment without any assassin at the scene.

“Unfortunately, the operation was a very complicated one. It took place with the employment of electronic equipment. No person (assassin) was present at the scene,” he explained.

