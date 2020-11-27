Iranian nuclear expert assassinated in terrorist attack

TEHRAN – A senior Iranian expert specialized in nuclear technology was assassinated in a terrorist attack on Friday afternoon.

The assassination against Mohsen Fakhrizadeh took place in the Abe-Sard region of Damavand, about 40 kilometers northeast of Tehran.

Fars said the expert was assassinated by terrorists in his motorcade with guns and bombs.

The news agency also reported that three to four terrorists were killed in the armed clash.

Fakhrizadeh was the only scientist whose name had been mentioned by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a TV program.

Israeli media had announced that the plan for the assassination had failed last year. They also claimed that the name of Fakhrizadeh had been released to Israeli spy agency Mossad through the United Nations.

The details of the incident are not still clear.

