Ayatollah Khamenei: Martyr Fakhrizadeh’s scientific efforts should seriously continue
November 28, 2020 - 12:36
TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued a statement on Saturday on the assassination of prominent scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, saying the “scientific and technical efforts of this martyr should be seriously put on the agenda.”
Fakhrizadeh, a physics professor, was assassinated in a terrorist attack on Friday afternoon in Absard town in Tehran province.
Israel is the prime suspect for the assassination.
