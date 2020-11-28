Ayatollah Khamenei: Martyr Fakhrizadeh’s scientific efforts should seriously continue

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued a statement on Saturday on the assassination of prominent scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, saying the “scientific and technical efforts of this martyr should be seriously put on the agenda.”

Fakhrizadeh, a physics professor, was assassinated in a terrorist attack on Friday afternoon in Absard town in Tehran province.

Israel is the prime suspect for the assassination.

PA/PA