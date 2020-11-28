Iran smarter than to fall in trap of Zionists: Rouhani

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani has vowed revenge for the assassination of an Iranian nuclear scientist but he said Iran will not fall in the trap of the Zionist regime.

“All think tanks and all enemies of Iran should know well that the Iranian nation and the country’s authorities are more courageous and Zealous than to let this criminal act go unanswered. The relevant authorities will respond to this crime at the proper time,” Rouhani was quoted by state news agency IRNA as saying on Saturday morning.

But Rouhani also said that Iran will not fall in the “trap” of the enemies.

“The Iranian nation is wiser and smarter than to fall in the trap of the Zionists (Israel). They are after chaos and sedition. They should understand that we know their plans and they will not achieve their ominous goals,” the Iranian president said.

Rouhani's remarks came in response to Friday’s assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who is known for his scientific works in the nuclear arena. The martyr scientist was the head of the Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND).

Rouhani also issued a statement on Saturday expressing sympathy over the assassination of Fakhrizadeh and accusing Israel of being behind the assassination.

“Once again, the evil hands of global arrogance and their Zionist mercenaries, were stained with the blood of another Iranian, causing deep grief across the nation for losing a hard-working scientist,” said the Rouhani statement.

Iran immediately pointed the finger at Israel after the scientist was assassinated in the Friday terrorist attack in the Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran Province. The attack occurred around 14:30 local time.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet on Friday evening that the attack was done with “serious indications of Israeli role.”

“Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today. This cowardice—with serious indications of Israeli role—shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators. Iran calls on international community—and especially EU—to end their shameful double standards & condemn this act of state terror,” the chief Iranian diplomat said.

Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, also issued a statement calling on authorities to punish the perpetrators of the assassination.

“Mr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the prominent and prestigious nuclear and defense scientist of the country was martyred by criminal and brutal mercenaries,” the leader said, adding that “this unique scientific element” lost his life because of his “seminal and enduring scientific” works.

The Leader called on authorities to seriously pursue two things: first, investigating the crime and decisively punishing the perpetrators and those who ordered it. Second, continuing Fakhrizadeh’s scientific works.

Foreign intelligence officials also confirmed that Israel was behind the killing of the Iranian scientists. These intelligence officials, along with one American official, told The New York Times that Israel was behind the attack on the scientist.

“It was unclear how much the United States may have known about the operation in advance, but the two nations are the closest of allies and have long shared intelligence regarding Iran,” the American newspaper added.

SM/PA