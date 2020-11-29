Kharrazi: Iran to give ‘measured, decisive’ response to Fakhrizadeh assassination

TEHRAN - Kamal Kharrazi, the head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, has said that Iran will decisively respond to the assassination of prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Karrazi issued a statement on Sunday, expressing sympathy over the assassination of the nuclear scientist.

“Undoubtedly, the Islamic Republic of Iran will give a measured and decisive response to the criminals who took Martyr Fakhrizadeh from the Iranian nation. Is it not that the morning is near?” the statement said.

The statement also showered the late scientist with praise, calling him “a general of science and technology” who has never stopped short of pursuing his scientific goals to defend and maintain the country’s security.

On Friday at 14:30, nearly 10 people attacked the convoy of Fakhrizadeh on a highway in the small city of Absard in Damavand County, about 40 kilometers northeast of the capital Tehran. The scientist lost his life during the attack while his bodyguards were severely injured.

Iranian officials were quick to point the finger at Israel, which has carried out many assassination operations against Iranian nuclear scientists over the past decade.

“Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today. This cowardice—with serious indications of Israeli role—shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators. Iran calls on int'l community—and especially the EU—to end their shameful double standards & condemn this act of state terror,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet, hours after the Friday attack.

