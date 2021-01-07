Prosecution of Fakhrizadeh assassins through Interpol is underway: prosecutor general

TEHRAN -- Iran's Prosecutor General Mohammad-Jafar Montazeri said on Wednesday that an international prosecution for those behind the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh is underway.

"In terms of legal prosecution of the assassination of Martyr Fakhrizadeh, which was carried out by criminal Zionism and its internal agents that cowardly took a valuable figure from our nation and country, the Judiciary efforts are divided into two parts," Montazeri said.

"One part is internal affairs. It is a judicial case that is pursued in terms of internal issues. The case is pending before the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces. The investigation is nearing completion. After the investigation, the case will be completed and will go to court with an appropriate indictment to investigate the situation of those who were guilty in this regard. The dimensions of this case will be examined in court and the people will be informed" he explained.

Regarding the prosecution at the international level, Montazeri said: "In the second part, which deals with the international sphere, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has taken legal action through Interpol. Part of this process is in done by the Tehran Public Prosecutor's Office. The attorney general asked the Tehran Prosecutor to file a case. We received a complaint from the family of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and it was sent to the Tehran Prosecutor's Office. Various departments are conducting investigations. We hope to achieve a favorable result at the international level".

Martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh Mahabadi, an Iranian nuclear physicist and an official at the Defense Ministry, was assassinated in a road ambush outside Tehran on 27 November 2020.

Today, in a message to the defense ministers of more than 60 countries in the world, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami wrote, "There is serious evidence which shows the key role of Zionist regime in the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientists."

AJ/PA