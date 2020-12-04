20 Iranian startups to attend GITEX 2020 expo

TEHRAN – Some 20 Iranian startups are going to attend the GITEX 2020 exhibition which is due to be held during December 6-10 in Dubai, the portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) announced.

According to the head of ICCIMA’s Information and Communication Technology Committee, a business delegation comprised of the representatives of 29 companies active in the field of information and communication technology is also going to visit this exhibition.

According to Mohammad Talaei, the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology and ICCIMA have made the necessary preparations for dispatching the mentioned delegation to the exhibition.

GITEX is an annual consumer computer and electronics trade show, exhibition, and conference that takes place in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

As the 40th anniversary of the exhibition, this year’s event called GITEX Technology Week is going to be held both online and in-person.

According to the organizers, the exhibition will be held in compliance with all the necessary health and safety protocols.

According to Talaei, over 7,000 exhibitors are going to participate in this year’s exhibition which would be a great opportunity for the Iranian companies and startups to present their products and services and to attract global clientele.

EF/MA