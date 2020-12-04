Iran’s foreign currency reserves to exceed $65b by end of 2020: Economist

TEHRAN - The Economist’s Intelligence Unit has estimated Iran’s total foreign currency reserves to reach $65.919 billion by the end of 2020, while the country’s assets in foreign banks are estimated to be about $19 billion at the end of June 2020.

According to Tasnim news agency, the Economist’s Intelligence Unit, in its latest report, has also assessed the country risk level for Iran to be CCC, with no changes compared to the institute’s previous report.

The Economist risk index for each country is comprised of two factors namely credit risk and operational risk.

The Economist’s Intelligence Unit analyses and forecasts credit risk posed by countries, including a regularly-reviewed country risk rating. In addition to the currency, sovereign debt and banking sector risks posed by a country, the service also looks at political, economic policy and economic structure risks. Includes short- and medium-term economic and political forecasts for the country, while the Operational Risk, looks at issues from politics and security to finance and infrastructure.

EF/MA