Royan among world's top 10 for assisted reproductive techniques

TEHRAN – Royan Research Institute ranked among the world's top 10 centers based on the total number of publications investigating male infertility and assisted reproductive techniques (ART) during 2000 to 2019, based on the results of a study published in the international journal Andrologia.

The article by researchers from eight American, African, Asian and European countries evaluates the total number of publications in male infertility and ART from 2000 to 2019.

According to the study, ART is considered one of the main options in treatment, and Royan Research Institute is one of the world leaders in this field.

The results are obtained from the analysis of twenty years of work by researchers worldwide evaluating the number of articles, authors, type of citation, subject area, international collaborations, and year of publication.

The research shows that Iranian researchers have had good collaborations with others in the international arena, which is an important issue in the future of the research process.

Also, in the analysis of knowledge measurement, it has been shown that the trend of this type of research in the last twenty years has always been constant, and azoospermia (obstructive / non-obstructive) has been the most field of clinical studies (more than 60 percent).

Moreover, using assisted reproductive techniques has reported over 47 percent success.

According to the research, assisted reproductive technologies currently play a special role in treating men's infertility.

Royan is a public, non-profit organization affiliated with the academic center for education, culture, and research. Established in 1991, Royan is a research institute for reproductive biomedicine and infertility treatments; and a world's leading one in both research and treatment of this field.

The institute also acts as a stem cell research leader and is one of the best clinics for infertility treatment. It has 46 scientific members and 186 lab technicians.

Infertility treatment in Iran

Abdolhossein Shahverdi, head of Royan, said in October that foreign couples from neighboring and even European countries highly welcome infertility treatment in Iran because of the favorable cost and successful test results compared to other countries.

Infertility is the inability to become pregnant after one year of intercourse without contraception involving a male and female partner. There are many causes of infertility, including some that medical intervention can treat.

Infertility occurs in 10 to 15 percent of couples. Causes of infertility can be female or male, or both. Male infertility is responsible for 40 percent of infertility cases, while 40 percent are due to female infertility, and 10 percent are due to combined problems in both parts. In 10 percent of cases, no cause is found. In other words, in these couples, both people do not have a problem according to the available tests, but they do not have children for unknown reasons.

In the last two decades, great strides have been made in diagnosing and treating infertility, and about 65 percent of infertile couples have had children using new methods.

Studies conducted worldwide, and in Iran, about 10 to 15 percent of couples are infertile, Shahverdi said.

Until the 1970s, these couples went to European countries for treatment, but we entered into this issue in time and established more than 70 infertility centers, so great success achieved in education, research, and specialized services, he highlighted.

The cost of infertility treatment in Iran is about 50 percent lower than in European and American countries. And the success rate in the best centers is between 30 and 40 percent, he also said.

FB/MG