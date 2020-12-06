Violence erupts in new Paris protest against security law

Violence erupted in Paris for the second consecutive weekend at a mass protest against a new security law and police brutality, as demonstrators clashed with police, set alight vehicles and smashed shop windows.

The weekly nationwide protests are becoming a major crisis for President Emmanuel Macron’s government, with tensions intensified by the beating of a Black music producer by police last month.

Members of the so-called yellow vests movement, which shook Macron with protests against inequality in France over the winter of 2018-19, were also prominent in the rally on Saturday.

Windows of a supermarket, property agency and a bank were broken while several cars burst into flames along Avenue Gambetta as demonstrators marched towards the central Place de la Republique, AFP news agency reporters said.

Objects were also thrown at police who responded by using tear gas, in a repeat of the violent scenes from the protests last weekend against the security law that would restrict publishing pictures of the faces of the police.

Some demonstrators used objects left into the streets to create impromptu barricades that they set on fire.

Protesters, some letting off smoke bombs and firecrackers, shouted slogans such as: “Everyone hates the police.”

It was one of about 100 protests planned throughout France on Saturday against the new security law.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 64 people were detained across the country, and eight police officers were injured.