Injured wild goat gets help from vet

TEHRAN – In a rare case, a wild goat in the protected area of Dimeh in Khuzestan province went to a veterinarian for treatment after breaking a horn and infection, according to the provincial department of environment (DOE).

Dimeh protected area, a deer breeding, and reproduction site are located in Ramhormoz city.

While a group of rangers and a veterinarian were monitoring the area, a wild goat that had grown up with deer and was so wild that allowed no one to approach him over the last 5-6 years, came near the team of rangers.

In a strange incident, he got closer and the veterinarian went to see him, but the wild goat not only did not escape, but also came to the vet and let them touch him, and it was when that the team found his broken horn hanging and infected, so he came to get help for treatment.

The vets treated him, cut his broken horn, disinfected and bandaged him, and now he is being held at the Dimeh DOE station until he is completely cured and is scheduled to be released three days later.

FB/MG