Iranian short film “Under the Shady Oak” honored at Bulgarian festival

TEHRAN – The Iranian short film “Under the Shady Oak” written and directed by Hossein Allahyari received the special mention of the Best Fiction Film section at the 22nd In the Palace International Short Film Festival, which took place from June 28 to July 5 in the Palace of Culture Pernik in Pernik, Bulgaria.

“Through powerful visuals and haunting atmosphere, the film captures the universal tensions of family and legacy, making the personal profoundly resonant. ‘Under the Shady Oak’ evocates a sensory immersive experience and uses strong symbolism to tell a parable of endurance, sacrifice, and the unspoken bonds between generations,” the jury wrote about the film.

A production of 2024, “Under the Shady Oak” is a historical film set against the backdrop of harsh mountainous conditions. The story follows the journey of a nomadic tribe among the Lor people, exploring their culture, challenges, and resilience in a rugged landscape. Through its compelling narrative, the film delves into the lives of the characters, highlighting their struggles and traditions within a rich historical context, ILNA reported.

The 28-minute fiction depicts a nomadic tribe of Iranian indigenous people, migrating in harsh snowy conditions and faced with a violent storm and blizzard. Lohrsab, in a difficult choice, must decide between saving his father or his wife and son. According to the customs of the nomadic tribes, he entrusts his father to nature by leaving him in a shelter.

Amin Sherbaf, Fathollah Taheri, Yousef Safari Bakhtiari, Parham Gholamloo, Morteza Alidadi, Sepas Rezai, and Sima Sadeghi are in the cast.

“Under the Shady Oak” was the big winner of the 41st Tehran International Short Film Festival (TISFF), held in October 2024. Participating in the national section of the festival, it grabbed four awards. Allahyari received the Golden Leaf awards for best film and best original screenplay. Moreover, the film won the Golden Leaf awards for best sound editing and sound mixing.

Hossein Allahyari is an Iranian independent film director and screenwriter. After graduating with a Master's degree in cinema major from Tarbiat Modares University, he began his career as an assistant director, working with renowned Iranian filmmakers.

In addition, Allahyari has also written screenplays and directed plays and short films. His short films, “A Mirror” and “The Whimper and the Existence,” have won awards at international film festivals.

Founded in 2003, the In the Palace International Short Film Festival is a premier event dedicated to short films, new media, and digital arts. Initially established as a competitive platform for student filmmakers, the festival has evolved into a respected venue that showcases the work of both emerging artists and seasoned professionals. It stands out as Bulgaria's only festival focused specifically on this segment of contemporary culture and is one of the oldest short film forums in the Balkans.

The festival is recognized as a qualifying festival for prestigious awards, including the Goya Awards, the Student Academy Awards, and the Academy Awards (Oscars) for short films in categories such as Best Animation, Best Fiction, Best Documentary, and Best National Film. It is also a member of the international network known as the Short Film Conference, which supports the short film sector.

In addition to its focus on short films and digital arts, In the Palace International Short Film Festival also features competitive programs for feature films and film series, further enriching its offerings to a diverse audience.

Traditionally, the festival takes place over one week and offers a wide range of events, activities, and programs for both - local and international film industry and audience. It is a cultural meeting point of the film industry, artists, students, educational institutions, and the general public, that provides access to the latest trends, developments, and learning in the arts and culture through screenings, training, and interdisciplinary exchange.

Photo: A scene from “Under the Shady Oak”

SS/SAB

