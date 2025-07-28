ICRC calls for urgent collective action to end abhorrent suffering in Gaza 

NEW YORK (ICRC)— The scale of human suffering and the stripping of human dignity in Gaza have long exceeded every acceptable standard – both legal and moral, ICRC president Mirjana Spoljaric said in a statement on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The following in the text of the statement:

Every minute without a ceasefire risks civilian lives. The level of suffering inflicted on civilians because of warfare conducted indiscriminately and the extreme deprivation of the essentials for survival is abhorrent,

People are being relentlessly killed in hostilities and while attempting to get food. Children are dying because they do not have enough to eat. Families are being forced to flee again and again in search of safety that does not exist. The ICRC has more than 350 staff on the ground in Gaza, many of whom are also struggling to find enough food and clean water.

This tragedy must end now – immediately and decisively. Every political hesitation, every attempt at justification of the horrors being committed under international watch will forever be judged as a collective failure to preserve humanity in war.

States must uphold their obligation under the Geneva Conventions to respect and ensure respect for international humanitarian law (IHL), including by ensuring that the arms they transfer do not contribute to violations of IHL.

States must do more to ensure that the parties to the conflict fulfil their obligations under IHL. This means resuming the rapid, unimpeded and impartial delivery of humanitarian relief across Gaza. This means releasing all remaining hostages immediately and unconditionally. This means allowing the ICRC to resume visits to Palestinian detainees in Israeli places of detention.

Lives must be saved in Gaza – and this is possible with political courage to ensure respect for the rules of war and the protections they afford civilians.



