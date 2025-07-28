Gaza war draining Israeli army

TEHRAN – A rapid increase in injury of Israeli occupation soldiers is taking a high toll on the regime’s economy and society.

The Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth has revealed that since October 7, 2023, more than 18,500 Israeli soldiers have been injured, with thousands suffering from severe psychological trauma.

It estimates that the number of the wounded could reach 100,000 by 2028.

According to information and data cited by the paper from the regime’s “Ministry of Defense”, many of these soldiers have not only left military service but have also exited the labor market.

This means their impact goes beyond the military, affecting the broader Israeli economy and society.

The report indicates that nearly half of the soldiers expected to be injured in the coming years will suffer from mental health issues, particularly post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Yedioth Ahronoth also noted that the projected number of wounded, which was initially expected to be reached by 2030, is now anticipated by 2028 due to a sharp rise in mental health cases. This has forced Israeli regime authorities to reassess their systems, budgets, and treatment plans.

It comes as the Israel occupation force (IOF) confirmed the death of another soldier and injuries to at least nine others during clashes in southern Gaza, including several in critical condition.

Israeli media reported that casualties occurred in two incidents in the southern Gaza Strip.

Among the wounded, three were reported to be in extremely critical condition, and four others sustained serious injuries during what was described as a “security incident” in Khan Younis.

This follows the IOF acknowledging that an officer and a soldier from a reconnaissance unit were seriously wounded in a separate incident during fighting in Rafah.

The regime’s public broadcaster reported that the commander of the Desert Reconnaissance Battalion was injured, along with an officer and a soldier, due to the explosion of an improvised explosive device (IED) inside a tunnel opening in the buffer zone near Rafah.

A day earlier, the IOF announced the deaths of a technology and maintenance officer and a soldier from the Golani Brigade during fighting in southern Gaza.

According to Hebrew reports, Hamas had attached an explosive device to a Namer armored personnel carrier in Khan Younis, causing it to catch fire and resulting in fatalities.

