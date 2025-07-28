Tehran, Kabul commit to facilitating return of undocumented Afghan nationals residing in Iran

TEHRAN – Iran and Afghanistan are continuing high-level talks on facilitating the voluntary return of Afghan nationals residing in Iran, as part of broader efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation in border management and consular affairs.

The issue featured prominently in a phone conversation between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan’s caretaker government on Sunday. The two officials discussed the need to coordinate on consular services, secure borders, and support Afghan citizens wishing to return to their homeland voluntarily and with dignity.

Iran is host to one of the largest and most protracted refugee populations in the world, the majority of whom are Afghan refugees.

From March 21 to June 27, a total of 717,658 Afghans have returned to Afghanistan; more than 80 percent of them have left the country voluntarily.

According to the head of the National Organization for Migration, Nader Yar-Ahmadi, there has been no change in the residency and the kind of services provided to documented Afghans residing in the country. On the contrary, they will benefit from more services as illegal nationals leave the country, IRNA reported.

Global experience has shown that migrants at most can account for three percent of the population of any country. With Iran’s population estimated to reach around 90 million next year, the figure will amount to three million migrants. Currently, there are more than 6.1 million nationals living in the country, which should gradually decrease, Yar-Ahmadi added.

According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the number of Afghans returning from Iran this year has surpassed 800,000. More than 137,000 people crossed back into Afghanistan via the Islam Qala border in June alone.

Iran’s water rights discussed in talks with Kabul: Foreign Ministry

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei emphasized on Monday that Iran’s water rights from the Helmand River are a standing issue in every round of talks with Afghan authorities.

“In every discussion with the Afghan side—including the latest phone call focused on Gaza—the matter of Iran’s rightful share of water is raised as part of the broader review of bilateral ties,” Baghaei said at his weekly press briefing on Monday.

He reiterated that the issue remains one of Iran’s top diplomatic priorities in its engagement with Kabul.

Baghaei also addressed speculation over a possible presidential visit to Afghanistan, clarifying that “no official program has been communicated” in this regard. He noted, however, that Iran remains committed to maintaining strong neighborly relations and ongoing dialogue with Afghanistan based on mutual respect and regional stability.