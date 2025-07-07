What’s in Tehran art galleries

Paintings by Mostafa Hamani are on display in an exhibition at Doost Gallery. Entitled “In Between”, the exhibit will be running until July 15 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 4, 4th St. off Eshqyar St., Khorramshahr Ave.

Painting

* A collection of paintings by Asghar Aharipour is currently on view in an exhibition at Baa Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Timeless” will run until July 18 at the gallery located at No. 1, Nastaran Alley, Nakhl St., Artesh Boulevard.

* Saless Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Azin Rostami.

The exhibition will be running until July 15 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

* Asr Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Sakineh Qorbani.

The exhibit entitled “Elusive Human” will run until July 27 at the gallery located at 18 Delaviz St. off North Mirzaye Shirazi St.

* Shamis Gallery is showcasing paintings by Mehdi Sharifi in an exhibition.

The exhibit named “A Stroll Under the Orange Sky” will run until July 18 at the gallery located at 8 Daniali St., Andarzgu Blvd. in the Farmanieh neighborhood.

* Bashgah Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a large number of artists including Fatemeh Bidgoli, Zahed Sheikhbahai, Mahdis Saleh, Yasamin Moshari, Hossein Shenavar, and Farshid Maleki.

Entitled “Pillar”, the exhibition will be running until July 18 at the gallery located at No.13, Hosseini St., Karim Khan Ave.

Installation

* Samira Alborzkooh and Amir Hesari are displaying sets of installation in an exhibition at Ech Gallery.

The exhibit runs until July 16 at the gallery that can be found at 10 Mirza Taraj opposite Dowlat St., Shariati Ave.

* Sets of installation art by Avazeh Almasi, Mehrak Tehrani and Yasaman Zinati are currently on view in an exhibition at Ev Gallery

The exhibit named “Video As An Experience” will be running until July 17 at the gallery located at 5 Arabi Alley, North Kheradmand St.

SAB/