Golestan Palace to showcase precious properties online

TEHRAN - A selection of exquisite historical artworks, being kept in the UNESCO-registered Golestan Palace in Tehran, will be put on a show today in an online exhibition.

The moveable properties, which have recently been inscribed on the National Heritage list, can be visited on the official Instagram page of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Afarin Emami, the director of Golestan Palace announced on Monday.

The exhibit will display twelve manuscripts and calligraphy works by Qajar-era (1789–1925) masters as well as five precious paintings dating back to the same era, the official added.

A destination for domestic and international travelers, Golestan Palace is located in the heart and historic core of the Iranian capital. It was originally built during the Safavid dynasty (1501–1736) in the historic walled city.

Following extensions and additions, the palace complex received its most characteristic features in the 19th century, when it was selected as the royal residence and seat of power by the Qajar ruling family.

It was not only used as the governing base of the Qajar Kings but also functioned as a recreational and residential compound and a center of artistic production in the 19th century.

At present, the Golestan Palace complex consists of eight key palace structures mostly used as museums and the eponymous gardens, a green shared center of the complex, surrounded by an outer wall with gates. UNESCO has it that the complex exemplifies architectural and artistic achievements of the Qajar era including the introduction of European motifs and styles into Persian arts.

Golestan Palace features some 82,000 historical objects -such as royal utensils, vessels and jewelry pieces, carpets, and rugs- inside its many museums that add up to its charm.



ABU/AFM

