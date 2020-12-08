Major spike in cyber attacks on Israeli companies

In recent days Israel has suffered information failures in different areas.

The Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) on Sunday announced that victims of last week’s hack of the giant insurance company Shirbit should consider obtaining new identity cards and driver’s licenses.

According to the INCD, other aspects of information gained by the hack are less problematic in the future, but hacked ID cards and driver’s licenses could expose victims to identity theft and other impersonation schemes.

The Jerusalem Post has also learned that there is no imminent sense of any government authority being able to step in to take back the stolen information, to pay the ransomware group Black Shadow or to use any kind of offensive capabilities against the group before it can publicize more private information.

Rather, the overall feel is that “the horses have left the stable,” that the damage is irreparable and any positive that can come from the current event is dissecting it so as to avoid future similar events.

As of Sunday morning, the Black Shadow group behind the cyberattack against Shirbit last week leaked a third round of the company's data after Shirbit declined to pay the ransom demand by 9 a.m.

In addition, the group leaked messages from alleged persons interested in purchasing the stolen Shirbit data for their own purposes.

There was no way to confirm the identities or truth of the alleged purchasers and some of the messages had grammatical errors, which could signify messages forged by Black Shadow personnel who may not be native English speakers.

The Israel Privacy Authority also issued a warning to the private sector on Sunday that many companies are not up to legal standards for defending their clients’ private information.

The latest events came just a day after the group had already released more documents containing the personal information of Shirbit employees and customers over the weekend, as the company had initially refused to pay the ransom demanded.

Included in the released documents are screenshots of WhatsApp conversations, ID cards, marriage certificates and financial documents.

On Friday afternoon, Black Shadow released screenshots of negotiations held between a Shirbit representative and the hacker group. The negotiations did not end with a resolution and the hackers released more data later in the day.

That same morning, Shirbit announced that it does not intend to meet the hacker group’s demand for payment, Israeli media reported.

Cyber-attacks on Israel water systems

On May 2020, Israel water systems come under cyber-attacks.

According to DW, one of that attacks was a "synchronized and organized" attempt at disrupting key national infrastructure, cyber chief Yigal Unna said in a video address to CyberechLive Asia, a digital international cyber conference.

Hezbollah reportedly launched drone near IDF base

Meanwhile, the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah revealed on Friday that it had sent an unmanned aerial drone (UAV) into Israeli territory in October and even went so far as to near a major IDF base, all the while not being picked up by Israeli radar, according to Hezbollah-affiliated TV channel Al-Manar.

The recording shown by the UAV was broadcast on Al-Manar, and included footage of an IDF base in the North, Biranit, which is located close to the border and is the reportedly the command center for all IDF troops on the Lebanese border.

However, according to Hezbollah, the drone was also able to take pictures of a facility in Sheba'a Farms in the Golan Heights, though it is unclear if this is accurate.

The drone was launched in late October during the IDF's "Lethal Arrow" exercises in the North, which saw the army simulate a war with Hezbollah.

The drone returned to Lebanon without being exposed.

