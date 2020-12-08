Iranian films honored at Salento festival

TEHRAN – Several Iranian movies have been honored at the Salento International Film Festival in Italy.

“A Night in Tehran” by Farhad Najafi won the award for best feature film of the festival, which took place in Tricase.

New York, Tokyo and Mumbai all have their own nightlife, and so does Tehran, a nocturnal underworld unlike any other. “A Night in Tehran” shows a woman, seeking happiness in the chaos of her maddening world. She gets into a taxi one night, completely unaware of how her life will change forever.

The film also brought the award for best photography for Ruzbeh Raiga.

In addition, Mohammadreza Hedayati was named the best actor for his role in “Simin” directed by Morteza Atash-Zamzam.

“Simin” investigates the reasons for the drying up of Zayandehrud, the largest river in the Iranian plateau in central Iran and the impact on people’s lives, especially farmers.

Dira Paes was named the best actress for her role in the Brazilian drama “Pureza” by Renato Barbieri.

The best documentary award was also given to “The Hero of the Flock” by Ton van Zantvoort from the Netherlands.

The documentary is about Stijn who leads his herd of sheep with a determined blue-eyed gaze and the appearance of a lone cowboy, he is one of the last traditional herders in the Netherlands. When he loses his main grazing contract, the situation becomes desperate, but the heroic shepherd is not the type to give up.

The festival was held in September, however, the award night for the winners of the 2020 edition of the SIFF was scheduled for November, but was canceled due to the pandemic.

Photo: “A Night in Tehran” by Farhad Najafi.

