Iran-Austria energy working group's 6th meeting held via videoconference

TEHRAN - The sixth meeting of the Iran-Austria Energy Working Group was held via video conference on Wednesday, Shana reported.

Attended by the representatives of various energy organizations and government bodies, the meeting was mostly focused on the development of cooperation between the two countries in the field of renewable energies and following up on the previously signed agreements between the two sides in this regard.

Representatives of the Energy Ministry, Presidential Development Cooperation Center, Fuel Consumption Optimization Company, Renewable Energies Organization and the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), Renewable Energies Association, the Electricity Syndicate, and the MAGFA Company and the representatives of the relevant Austrian organizations and companies were among the attendees to this online event.

Stefan Schultz, Austrian Ambassador to Tehran, and Abbas Bagherpour Ardakani, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Vienna, also addressed the meeting.

Special guests from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the International Solar Alliance (ISA) were also present in the video conference meeting.

In his address, Schultz expressed hope that the cooperation between the two countries would expand to other areas as well in the future.

Ardakani for his part expressed hope that the current economic situation that is globally overshadowed by COVID-19 will be eased and normal daily life all around the world will be restored.

The 5th meeting of the Iran-Austria Energy Working Group was held in Vienna in mid-January, 2019.

