Austrian FM calls on all sides to comply with JCPOA, voices readiness to facilitate talks

TEHRAN - Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has called on all parties to a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers to return to their commitments under the deal, expressing readiness to facilitate any new round of talks with the deal parties.

In an interview with Iran’s state news agency IRNA published on Saturday, the chief Austrian diplomat said it is difficult to predict whether U.S. president-elect Joe Biden would make good on his promise to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal.

“It is difficult to make predictions. But there are indications that all sides seem to be willing to engage in a process again. This is encouraging. Austria will certainly do its part by facilitating any talks if the sides so wish,” Schallenberg told IRNA on Saturday.

Schallenberg called on all parties to the nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), to uphold their obligations under the deal, noting that Austria welcomes the cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency on Iran-related issues.

“All sides need to keep up their commitments under the JCPOA. We welcome the cooperation of Iran with the IAEA under the JCPOA. But we are concerned by violations of the agreement. This regards nuclear research, the accumulation of low enriched uranium, and the installation of centrifuges. These developments need to be reversed. We worry that a less for less approach will only lead to a negative spiral that no one wants,” the Austrian foreign minister said.

Schallenberg refrained from answering a question on Austria’s assessment regarding the recent remarks by German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass in which he said that the JCPOA is not enough and that there is a need to reach what he called a “nuclear agreement +.”

“We welcome all attempts by JCPOA participants to find a diplomatic way forward,” Schallenberg said without elaborating.

The Austrian foreign minister underlined the importance of the current discussions to save the JCPOA.



“These ongoing discussions to preserve the JCPOA are essential, including in preparation of possible exchanges at ministerial level. We are all still in the midst of the pandemic, being forced to deal with lockdown measures and travel restrictions. Because of all of this, it is more important than ever to keep all channels of communication open,” the top Austrian diplomat said.

SM/PA