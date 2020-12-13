Heads of joint chambers of commerce meet to discuss trade with neighbors

TEHRAN – Heads of Iran’s joint chambers of commerce with neighboring countries gathered on Saturday to discuss ways of boosting trade with First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, the government’s portal announced.

Addressing the meeting, Jahangiri underlined the significant role of the neighboring countries in Iran’s foreign trade and exports and said: “According to statistics, 65 percent of Iran's exports in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20) were made to neighboring countries, so it is necessary for Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) to develop a clear and precise plan for cooperation with each of the neighboring countries and put its implementation on the agenda.”

Referring to the important role of Iran’s joint chambers of commerce with neighboring countries in the development of trade, Jahangiri said: "We must give special importance and place to joint chambers of commerce."

Solving the problems that the traders and businessmen are facing requires careful and coherent follow-up and joint chambers of commerce can play a decisive role in this regard, he added.

He called on the heads of the joint chambers of commerce to identify the main shortcomings and obstacles facing the development of trade relations with neighbors and asked them to propose practical and workable solutions to eliminate these issues while considering the government's limitations.

Emphasizing that the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to develop economic relations with the neighboring countries, the First Vice President added: "Neighboring countries are the main export destinations for our country and we must provide the necessary conditions for expanding cooperation with these countries while setting priorities."

Jahangiri stressed the need to provide the necessary infrastructure for cooperation with neighboring countries, saying: “Despite all restrictions, efforts were made to connect the country's national railways to the railways of neighboring countries, and effective steps were taken in this regard.”

The meeting was also attended by the heads of ICCIMA, the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) and the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for Economic Diplomacy.

The heads of the joint chambers also expressed the most important issues and problems facing the traders and called for the removal of internal barriers and restrictions and integrated management in foreign trade.

Photo: First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri (L) and ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie (R) in a meeting with the heads of Iran’s joint chambers of commerce with neighboring countries on Saturday