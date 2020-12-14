Iran-Europe business forum postponed

TEHRAN- Iran-Europe business forum, which was due to be held through webinar during December 14-16, is postponed.

Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) had been organizing the forum in collaboration with the European Union (EU).

The trade between Iran and the EU nations has decreased in the current year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and also as a result of the U.S. sanctions.

In late October, European Commission spokesperson for foreign affairs issues, Peter Stano, told the Tehran Times in an exclusive interview that the removal of sanctions is an “essential part” of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

He points to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell's remarks in a debate in the European Parliament on October 7 in which he said, "Iran had legitimate expectations that the ‘nuclear deal’ would result in more concrete economic benefits."