Iran sweep past Hong Kong in 2025 Asian U16 Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Hong Kong in straight sets (25-20, 25-15, 25-17) in the Asian Men’s U16 Volleyball Championship Thailand 2025 on Sunday.

Iran, who defeated Indonesia 3-1 in their opening match, will play Kazakhstan on Monday in Pool B.

This top-tier continental event is being held from July 12 to 19 in Nakhon Pathom and Ratchaburi, Thailand.

This tournament serves as a qualification tournament for the FIVB Volleyball Boys' U17 World Championship.

The top three teams of the tournament qualified for the 2026 World Championship as the AVC representatives.