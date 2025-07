TEHRAN – Mehdi Heydari has been elected president of the Iran Lifesaving & Diving Federation for a four-year term through 2029.

The elections took place at Iran’s Olympic Academy, where Heydari received an overwhelming majority, securing 47 of the 48 votes cast.

This marks Heydari’s second term as president of the federation.

The Iran Lifesaving & Diving Federation was established in 1974.