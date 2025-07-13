No serious crisis expected in essential goods supply amid wartime conditions: TPO official

TEHRAN — Iran will likely avoid a major crisis in supplying essential goods even under emergency conditions, said Amir Roshanbakhsh, deputy for international business development at the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO), citing measures taken during a recent 12-day conflict.

Roshanbakhsh said that shortly after the outbreak of hostilities, TPO established a crisis management task force comprising key personnel to maintain operational continuity.

Under a directive from the provincial government, staff worked remotely, in shifts, or on rotational schedules. The organization ensured remote access to internal systems for employees working from outside Tehran, while TPO deputies maintained an on-site presence to respond to public and commercial inquiries, the official underlined.

He added that the organization has developed a wartime contingency roadmap to maintain trade services and prevent disruptions in critical supply chains.

EF/MA