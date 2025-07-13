Iran marks IT Day to promote digital literacy

TEHRAN – July 13 is named on the Iranian calendar as the Information Technology (IT) Day, honoring Abu Jafar Mohammad Ibn Mousa Khwarizmi (780 – c. 850), the founder of the algorithm, which laid the foundation for computer programming and IT.

The day highlights the significance of expanding digital infrastructures, supporting IT experts and specialists, promoting digital literacy among the public, and highlighting role models such as Al-Khwarizmi for the new generation.

This extensive scientific background has led to significant achievements in the field of IT in the country, such as the development of communication infrastructure and the national information network, the fiber optics, and the high-speed internet services, national portal for smart government services, and electronic tax, insurance, civil registration, and banking services.

Issuance of national ID cards, development of national systems, and contribution to the growth of startups and the digital ecosystem, Iranian firewalls and antiviruses, indigenous data analysis systems, Big Data and Cloud Computing are among other advancements of the country.

Born in the 9th century in Khawrazm, Al-Khwarizmi is best known as ‘the father of Algebra’ and ‘the grandfather of computer science’.

He was also a mathematician, astronomer, astrologer, and geographer.

Al-Khwarizmi was a scholar in the House of Wisdom in Baghdad. His task was the translation of Greek scientific manuscripts. He also studied and wrote many books and treatises.

His Algebra was the first book on the systematic solution of linear and quadratic equations. Al-Khwarizmi is to be considered the father of algebra, a title he shares with Diophantus. Latin translations of his Arithmetic, on the Indian numerals, introduced the decimal positional number system to the Western world in the 12th century. He revised and updated Ptolemy’s Geography, as well as writing several works on astronomy and astrology.

His contributions not only made a great impact on mathematics, but on language as well. The word algebra is derived from al-jabr, one of the two operations used to solve quadratic equations, as described in his book. The words algorism and algorithm stem from algoritmi, the Latinization of his name. His name is also the origin of the Spanish word guarismo and of the Portuguese word algarismo, both meaning digit.

Iran ranks 72nd in technology and innovation

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Technology and Innovation Report 2025, Iran is ranked among upper middle-income countries, ranking 72nd among 166 countries.

The country’s ranking has improved by one position compared to 2022.

UNCTAD has categorized 17 types of technologies as frontier technologies, including artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, big data, 5G, 3D printing, robotics, drone technology, solar photovoltaic, concentrated solar power, biofuels, biogas and biomass, wind energy, green hydrogen, electric vehicles, nanotechnology and gene editing.

The Technology and Innovation Report 2025: Inclusive Artificial Intelligence for Development surveys the complex artificial intelligence landscape, aiming to help decision-makers design science, technology, and innovation policies that foster inclusive technological progress.

The Report 2025 calls for AI that puts people first and is shaped through global cooperation in which all countries have a say. The Report identifies three key leverage points – infrastructure, data, and skills – offering a broad socioeconomic perspective on AI while analyzing requirements and policies to promote sustainable industrialization and innovation.

The sub-indices of readiness for frontier technologies in 2025 show that Iran’s best ranking is in the research and development sub-index (35th in the world).

In the finance sub-index, the country’s ranking has improved from 62 in 2022 to 56 in 2025. In other sub-indexes like skills and the establishment of information and communication technology, its ranking has lowered from 74 and 78 in 2022 to 82 and 94 in 2025, respectively.