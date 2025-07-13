2025/26 PGPL draw ceremony to be held on July 27

TEHRAN – The draw ceremony for the 24th edition of Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) will be held on July 27. The competition is set to kick off on August 15.

The Persian Gulf Professional League is the premier division of professional football in Iran and has been the top-level league in the country since its establishment in 2001. Since 2013, the league has featured 16 teams.

The league champions will qualify for the AFC Champions League group stage, while the runners-up will secure a place in the AFC Champions League qualifying play-off round. The winners of the Hazfi Cup will also represent Iran in the AFC Champions League Two.

Persepolis stand out as the most successful club, having claimed nine titles in the 23 editions held so far.

A total of 16 teams will participate in the upcoming season. Tractor are the defending champions, while Fajr Sepasi and Paykan are the newly promoted teams, having secured their spots last season. Havadar and Nassaji were relegated from the PGPL to the First Division.