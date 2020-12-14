David Treleaven’s “Trauma-Sensitive Mindfulness” published in Persian

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of David A. Treleaven’s book “Trauma-Sensitive Mindfulness: Practices for Safe and Transformative Healing” has recently been published by Arjmand Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Sahar Tahbaz and Amir-Hossein Imani.

From elementary schools to psychotherapy offices, mindfulness meditation is an increasingly mainstream practice. At the same time, trauma remains a fact of life: the majority of people will experience a traumatic event during lifetime, and up to 20% will develop posttraumatic stress. This means that anywhere mindfulness is being practiced, someone in the room is likely to be struggling with trauma.

At first glance, this appears to be a good thing: trauma creates stress, and mindfulness is a proven tool for reducing it. But the reality is not so simple.

Drawing on a decade of research and clinical experience, psychotherapist and educator Treleaven shows that mindfulness meditation, practiced without an awareness of trauma, can exacerbate symptoms of traumatic stress. Instructed to pay close, sustained attention to their inner world, survivors can experience flashbacks, dissociation and even retraumatization.

This raises a crucial question for mindfulness teachers, trauma professionals and survivors everywhere: How can we minimize the potential dangers of mindfulness for survivors while leveraging its powerful benefits?

“Trauma-Sensitive Mindfulness” offers answers to this question. Part I provides an insightful and concise review of the histories of mindfulness and trauma, including the way modern neuroscience is shaping our understanding of both. Through grounded scholarship and wide-ranging case examples, Treleaven illustrates the ways mindfulness can help, or hinder, trauma recovery.

Part II distills these insights into five key principles for trauma-sensitive mindfulness. Covering the role of attention, arousal, relationship, dissociation and social context within trauma-informed practice, Treleaven offers 36 specific modifications designed to support survivors’ safety and stability. The result is a groundbreaking and practical approach that empowers those looking to practice mindfulness in a safe, transformative way.

Treleaven is a trauma professional whose work focuses on the intersection of trauma, mindfulness and social justice. Trained in counseling psychology at the University of British Columbia, he received his doctorate in psychology from the California Institute of Integral Studies. He has been studying mindfulness for twenty years and has a private practice in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of David A. Treleaven’s “Trauma-Sensitive Mindfulness”.

RM/MMS/YAW



