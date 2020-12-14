Books on oral history of Iran-Iraq war published 

TEHRAN – A collection of 80 books containing personal experiences of Iranian veterans during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war has recently been published.

The Research Center and Archives of Sacred Defense in Tehran, which is the publisher of the collection, will introduce the books during a special ceremony at the Sacred Defense Museum in Tehran today.

“The center has published the books with the objective of passing on the events of the war as experienced by those individuals who took part in it,” National Library and Archives of Iran (NLAI) director Ashraf Borujerdi said in a press release on Monday.

“Brigadier General Bahman Kargar, the head of the Foundation for Preservation of Sacred Defense Works and Values, is expected to attend the ceremony that will be covered live on the website of the center,” he said.

“People will get to know what great efforts were made to preserve and keep this country alive by reading these books,” she added.

“The main point is that we should learn about the war and pass on our findings about the issue to people,” she said.

“This country has been through the war for eight years, every moment of it needs to be recorded and preserved for the future, and people should be aware of it,” she noted.

Early in April, the Research Center and Archives of Sacred Defense gave free access to a collection of military atlases of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

The PDF copies of 20 military atlases of the war have been published on the official website of the center.

One of the atlases is dedicated to Operation Beit-ul-Muqaddas that Iran carried out in 1982 to liberate its southwestern city of Khorramshahr, which had been captured by Iraqis on October 26, 1980 during the early months of the war.

The collection also includes an atlas of Sarallah Brigade, which at one time was commanded by Martyr Qassem Soleimani.

Another atlas from the collection is about the effects of the war upon Iranian cities.

In a new movement launched after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Research Center and Archives of Sacred Defense has provided free access to a number of its invaluable resources.

The center has also offered a collection of 1600 UN documents on the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war. All the materials can be downloaded from the official website of the center.

Photo: Officials of the Research Center and Archives of Sacred Defense unveil a collection of their books in a file photo. (DEFAPress.ir/Mohsen Ranginkaman)

