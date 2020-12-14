Foolad Sirjan finish top at Iran volleyball league’s first half of season

TEHRAN – Foolad Sirjan defeated Khatam Ardakan 3-1 (25-23,25-23,19-25,25-23) on Monday to finish as the top team in Iran Volleyball Super League at the first half of the season.

Foolad Sirjan, headed by Mohammadreza Tondravan, sit top of the table with 33 points, one point ahead of Urmia Shahrdari.

In the other matches, Urmia Shahrdari eased past Qazvin Shahrdari 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-19), Sepahan cruised past Hoursan Ramsar 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-20), Paykan Tehran swept past Rahyab Melal 3-0 (25-11, 25-19, 25-18), Labaniyat Haraz defeated Shahdab Yazd 3-0 (25-21, 26-24, 25-18) and Shahrdari Gonbad beat Urmia Azar Battery 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 26-24).

The second half of the season phase was scheduled to be held in five weeks but the exact time of the matches will be announced after a meeting with the clubs’ representatives.

At the end of the preliminary round, eight teams will qualify for the final round. In this stage, the first team will take on the eighth-placed side, the second team play seventh-placed, the third-placed meet sixth-placed and the fourth-placed team take on the side lying fifth, Iranvolleyball.com reported.

A total of 14 teams are participating in the 31st edition of Iran volleyball league.