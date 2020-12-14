Leader’s “Enemiology” introduced at Baghdad fair 

TEHRAN – An Arabic translation of “Enemiology”, a book written by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, has been introduced at the Iraq International Book Fair in Baghdad.

The book has been published by the Office for the Preservation and Publication of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s Works.

Gholamreza Abazari, Iran’s Cultural Attaché in Baghdad, introduced the book at the fair.

Speaking at the ceremony, Abazari said that introducing the book near the martyrdom anniversary of Commander Qassem Soleimani is a good opportunity for the two nations of Iran and Iraq to get to know their common enemies.

Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of IRGC, was assassinated during a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.

“The two nations have much in common on religious, historical and cultural issues, however, fighting terrorism has also been added to the issues,” he said.

The book provides new insights for the two nations to learn more about their joint enemies and fight against them, he added.

The Office for the Preservation and Publication of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s Works is attending the fair with a number of Arabic versions of books by the Leader at the fair running until December 19.

Photo: Front cover of the original version of the book “Enemiology” written by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

