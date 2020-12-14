Veteran photojournalist Sobhanqoli Kohanbani dies at 76 

TEHRAN – Veteran photojournalist Sobhanqoli Kohanbani, who was mostly famous for his photo collections of the Islamic Revolution and the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, died on Sunday at his home in Tehran. He was 76.

He was suffering from a kidney disease over the past few years, his son, Soheil, told the Persian service of IRNA.

Kohanbani began his career in photojournalism working for IRNA during the 1970s.

