HAMRAH-E AVAL and KARAFARIN BANK ink MoU in technological fields

Hamrah-e Aval (MCI) and Karafarin Bank signed and sealed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the technological fields on Tue.

· The approach of signing this MoU is as follows: Cooperating in the technological fields, providing quality software and hardware services, consulting and investing in relevant areas jointly as a Joint venture (JV) including “Development of Neo-Bank”, “API transactions”, “Wallet”, “Validation of Customers” and “Microfinance”.

· In this signing ceremony, Akhavan Behabadi Chief Executive of Hamrah-e Aval (Mobile Telecommunications Company of Iran MCI) said, “Hamrah-e Aval’s vision is to become one of the leaders of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) market in the region by providing smart services and solutions with the aim of empowering digital ecosystem. In this regard, our cooperation and collaboration with KARAFARIN Bank can certainly fill the gaps and obstacles facing ahead of development of technological ecosystem. Meanwhile, working environment is also improved between operators and banks as well.”

· Farzin CEO of Karafarin Bank was the next speaker at the signing ceremony who said, “Since cooperating with Hamrah-e Aval (MCI) has always been the first priority of Karafarin Bank, we will start this MoU with the “Wallet”.”

He went on to say that Karafarin Bank attaches great importance to its relations with Hamrah-e Aval, so that the bank can carry out other joint activities with Hamrah-e Aval such as commissioning of “Neo-Bank” as well.

“We are trying to be more advanced and pioneer than other banks in the country in this field by the next year (to start March 21, 2021),” CEO of the bank ended.