Tehran hosts international conference on Iran-China trade

TEHRAN – The International Institute of Iran Industries Research held an international conference on trade, investment, and economic cooperation between Iran and China on Wednesday.

Aimed at exploring the challenges in the way of trade cooperation between the two countries and presenting the latest solutions for them, the event hosted over 100 businessmen and officials from the country’s public- and private-sector organizations.

During the conference, the attendees expressed their views on the development of trade between the two countries and offered new solutions for removing the barriers and expanding trade between the two sides.

Speaking at the event, the Secretary of the Conference Sina Sanjari called on all the country’s institutions and organizations active in the field of export to cooperate and interact more in order to maximize the development of trade and economic relations with the People's Republic of China.

Also, addressing the event, the Head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA)’s Export Committee Jamshid Nafar stressed that holding such conferences will help identify domestic capacities and use them to develop the country's economy.

“There are many export potentials in the country that can be used to the fullest, but unfortunately we have suffered a lot from impractical regulations in this area. To solve this problem, the Economic Committee of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce has it on the agenda to promote the significant role of exports in the country's economy,” Nafar said.

Further in the event, Masoud Hafezi, the deputy director of the International Business Development Office of the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology, stated that China has become an international economic power by adopting and adhering to short-term and long-term macro policies and strategies in the field of global trade.

He highlighted that China will definitely replace the United States in the near future due to its successful economic planning.

“The Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, as one of the powerful departments of the government, has the duty to support private and knowledge-based companies in their trade activities, and we hope to be a strategic partner of China in the future instead of an importer from the country, and if this idea is realized, especially in technology development, we will be an economic hub in West Asia and North Africa,” he said.

He noted that there are about 5,400 knowledge-based companies in Iran, one-third of which are relatively large companies with favorable conditions.

At the end of this international conference, the businessmen attending the conference discussed and exchanged views on expanding cooperation between Iran and China.

