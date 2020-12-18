Farhad Ghaemi joins Labanyat Haraz Amol

TEHRAN – Iran international outside spiker Farhad Ghaemi joined Labanyat Haraz Amol volleyball club on Friday.

The 31-year-old player officially unveiled as Qatari club Al Rayyan player in September but opted to part company with the team to join the Iranian side.

Haraz coach Behrouz Ataei has confirmed that the player has joined them for the rest of Iran Volleyball Super League.

“Ghaemi is a great player and will help us in the league. He faced some problems in Qatar and preferred to continue his career in Iran,” Ataei said.

Labanyat Haraz sit fourth in the table, four points behind leaders Foolad Sirjan.

Furthermore, Iran opposite Amir Ghafour has reportedly joined Turkish club Bursaspor.

The 29-year-old volleyball player will play in the second half of the Turkish top flight.

Ghafour was a member of Italian Serie A side Lube last season but left the team after the outbreak of the coronavirus.