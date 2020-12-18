Kariz underground city; top destination for nature lovers

TEHRAN – Qanats (ancient subterranean aqueduct) of Kish Island in the Persian Gulf, which once provided the islanders’ drinking water, is now transformed into an amazing underground city, with an area of 10,000 square meters known as Kariz.

The qanats, which date back to c. 2,500 years ago, have supplied water to agricultural and permanent settlements in this arid region.

Kariz has opened up a new exceptional chapter for all nature lovers who can visit the largest coral collection directly.

According to the low depth of Kish, Kariz underground city depth is about 12 meters below the ground with a height of eight meters.

This underground city contains three qanats and 274 wells including recreational sites and facilities for visiting the ancient qanat of Kish Island.

Some of these wells are completely intact and some others have been made in the form of a cone for better air conditioning and lighting.

The magnitude of this aqueduct with a maximum height of forty-five meters is unique in terms of having freshwater channels, cool air under the roof, and a ceiling full of fossils and shells.

This qanat, in addition to supply the water for the residents of the island, was a merchandise region, so the ships passing the Persian Gulf bought the water from the Kish people and sold spices and clothing to them.

