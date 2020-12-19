Persian readers have Éric-Emmanuel Schmitt’s “The Night of Fire” 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Éric-Emmanuel Schmitt’s “The Night of Fire” (La Nuit de Feu) has recently been published by Ketabestan Publications in Qom.

The book has been translated into Persian by Vahideh Naimabadi.

At the age of twenty-eight, Eric-Emmanuel Schmitt undertakes a hike in the great south of Algeria. During the expedition, he loses sight of his companions and gets lost in the immensity of Hoggar. Without water or food during the freezing desert night, he feels no fear but on the contrary feels a burning force rising in him. Stardust in the infinite, the rationalist philosopher sees all his certainties shake. A feeling of peace, of happiness, of eternity invades him. This fire, why not name it God?

This fiery night - as Pascal called his mystical night - Schmitt recounts it for the first time, revealing over a fascinating inner journey his spiritual intimacy and the miraculous experience that transformed his life as a man and writer. The paths he traces in the book are inscribed in each individual.

Playwright, novelist, short story writer, essayist, filmmaker, with works translated into 45 languages and performed in more than 50 countries, Schmitt is one of the most widely read and represented authors in the world.

“The Cycle of the Invisible” has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide and was unanimously elected in January 2016 by his peers as a member of the Académie Goncourt.

Schmitt was born in 1960 in Lyon, France. He is a writer and director, known for “Heavy Weather”, “Oscar and the Lady in Pink” and “Odette Toulemonde”.

He is graduated from the École normale supérieure in Paris, receiving a doctorate in philosophy.

Although starting his career as a dramatist, he is best known for his novels such as “My Life with Mozart”(Ma Vie avec Mozart).

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Éric-Emmanuel Schmitt’s “The Night of Fire”.

