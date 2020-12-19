Online meeting to discuss winter tourism in Mount Damavand

TEHRAN –An online meeting will be held tomorrow to discuss and determine secure routes to Mount Damavand, the highest peak in Iran, during the wintertime.

As Mount Damavand has long been a top venue for winter sports and winter tourism in Iran due to its geographical location, introducing the secure routes for winter tourists, climbers and hikers seem necessary, local tourism official Shahram Sharifi announced on Saturday.

The meeting will also turn the spotlight on tourist attractions which are dotted on the slopes and nearby, the official added.

Known as “the roof of Iran”, the peak of Damavand, located in northeastern Tehran, is permanently covered with snow during the entire year. The most important thermal springs are Ask and Larijan. The flora and fauna are very rich and includes about 2000 plant species. Numerous endemic species are important to the flora of the world.

In good weather, the dramatic mountainous vistas around Damavand are attractive enough, and there are pleasant hot springs for a soak in nearby Abgarm village, and skiing in season at Abali, on the way from Tehran. Most people who head out this way, however, will do so to climb the peak. Start by heading to the large, comfortable Polour Mountain Complex (2270m), built by the Iran Mountaineering Federation – the best place to acclimatize before attempting the south and west face routes. The climbing season is from June to September, or May to October for experienced climbers.

ABU/AFM

