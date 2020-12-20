Italian university hosting exhibit on Iranian history

TEHRAN – An archaeological exhibition, featuring slices of Iranian history, has recently opened at the Sapienza University of Rome in the Italian capital.

It turns the spotlight on the discoveries and relics yielded during joint archaeological seasons conducted by Iranian experts and their Italian fellows over the past couple of decades, Mehr reported on Saturday.

Co-organized by the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, the exhibit also gives a clear focus to the archeological surveys held in Kermanshah, western Iran.

In a recent interview with the Tehran Times, Italian ambassador Giuseppe Perrone said that his embassy is highly responsible for depicting the richness of so deep and so complete cultural ties, which have long been developed between the two nations.

“I think because our cultural ties are so deep and so complete in every area, we do have a responsibility to showcase this richness and to tell people the story of this important connection that has always existed between Italy and Iran in different areas, so we look forward to our future projects which are going to be quite amazing as well.”

Kermanshah assumes high historical importance as it is a gateway to the Iranian plateau and a crossroads of important routes leading to the Mesopotamian plain. It has extraordinary archaeological richness and an equally wide linguistic and cultural variety.

