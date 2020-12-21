Rockets target U.S. embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone

Iraqi sources say at least 10 Katyusha rockets have landed within the highly fortified Green Zone in the capital Baghdad whose apparent target has been the U.S. embassy in the vicinity.

The rockets, which were fired late on Sunday, landed close to the U.S. diplomatic mission, two Iraqi security sources were quoted by Reuters as saying.

One of the rockets was diverted by an anti-rocket system set up to defend the embassy, said a security official whose office is inside the Green House.

AFP reporters in the Iraqi capital's east said they had heard at least five booms, followed by whistling sounds.

A security source told AFP that at least three rockets hit near the U.S. diplomatic mission, while two others hit separate residential neighborhoods.