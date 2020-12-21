“The Badger”, “A Boy Has Disappeared” at Bahamas festival

TEHRAN – Iranian movies “The Badger” and “A Boy Has Disappeared” have been selected to be screened at the 17th Bahamas International Film Festival.

A large number of films from across the world will be competing in the festival, which will take place in Nassau from January 4 to 10, 2021.

Directed by Aida Alimadadi, the short film “A Boy Has Disappeared” is about a 7-year-old boy who decides to make himself disappear, as well as the objects around him, when nothing goes right.

“The Badger” by Kazem Mollai tells the story of Sudeh Sharifzadegan, whose 11-year-old son, Matiar, is kidnapped right before her second marriage. After considerable effort, Sudeh is forced to ask for the ransom money from her ex-husband, Peyman. After Matiar’s release, Sudeh, being curious, comes to the sudden realization that it was all her son’s plan to provide a means for his father’s return.

The film has been acclaimed at numerous international events. It was selected as best fiction feature at the 6th BangkokThai International Film Festival in Thailand last week.

It also won the grand prize for the best foreign feature at the 29th Berkeley Video and Film Festival last October, and the award for best narrative feature at the Austin Film Festival in the U.S.

Two screenings have been arranged for each film at the 17th Bahamas International Film Festival, which will go online due to the pandemic.

Photo: A combination photo shows scenes from Iranian movies “A Boy Has Disappeared” and “The Badger” .

MMS/YAW

