Paintings by Afshin Pirhashemi to make Dubai gallery’s first 2021 showcase 

TEHRAN – The Ayyam Gallery in Dubai will begin 2021 with an online exhibition of paintings by Iranian artist Afshin Pirhashemi, the gallery has announced in a post on its Instagram account.

Through his oeuvre, Pirhashemi examines the complexities of life in modern-day Iran through photorealist portraits that often bleed at their edges into expressionist compositions, becoming dramatic tableaux.

Fascinated by the role of women in contemporary Iranian society and their relationships to the world around them, the artist taps into the psychosocial dimensions of contemporary Iran.

Pirhashemi explores manifestations of power as they appear or are negotiated through gendered bodies and spaces.

While his brushwork remains idealistic, his prudently harmonized portrayals of his flamboyant characters, paired with strong symbolic titles, Pirhahsemi takes the viewer on a guided tour through a narrative and painterly language he has created for himself.

Born in 1974 in Urmia, Pirhashemi lives and works in Tehran. Pirhashemi studied at the Rome Art Academy and completed his artistic training at Iran’s Azad University.



His works are housed in public and private collections throughout West Asia and Europe, and he is the recipient of awards from the 6th Tehran International Art Biennial in 2003 and the 2004 Beijing Art Biennial Award.

Ayyam Gallery also hosted a Pirhashemi solo exhibition in 2017. The London branch of the gallery had earlier organized a solo exhibit for the artist in 2014.

He has showcased his artworks in solo exhibitions at Homa Gallery, Seyhun Gallery and Barg Gallery in Tehran.

Founded in 2006, Ayyam Gallery is a leading arts organization that manages the careers of diverse established and emerging artists.

With its widely respected multilingual publishing division and a custodianship program that manages the estates of pioneering artists, Ayyam Gallery has also contributed to recent efforts that document underrepresented facets of global art history.

Photo: This combination photo shows artist Afhsin Pirhamshemi and his artworks.

RM/MMS/YAW