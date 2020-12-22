Iranian province seeks to export daggers, swords, filigrees to Oman

TEHRAN – Zanjan province, which has long been a hectic hub of handicrafts in west-central Iran, seeks to export more handicrafts including daggers, swords, and filigrees to Oman.

Zanjan is planning to export handmade daggers, swords, and filigrees to Oman to escalate handicraft trade with the neighboring Sultanate, provincial tourism chief said on Tuesday.

Zanjan, which was designated as a “world city of filigree” in January, has excellent capacities in the production and export of handmade handicraft to neighboring countries, Amir Arjmand said.

To prepare the ground, handicrafts showrooms and workshops should be held in Oman to promote the handmade products as well as expand the cultural ties, the official added.

Back in April, the official announced that handicrafts exports from Zanjan province reached some $1.2 million during the previous Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended March 20).

Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Azerbaijan, Oman, and some European countries were the main importers during the period, he explained.

“Zanjan’s handicraft products are a source of income, employment, and development for the province, as well as a great opportunity to enter global markets,” he added.

Knifemaking is one of the oldest handicrafts practiced for centuries in several Iranian cities, of which the northwestern city of Zanajn is the most famous.

Knives, swords, and daggers were produced and a lot of knife making workshops were active in these cities. But due to their design, cut, diversity, and durability, Zanjan knives have been the most successful.

Filigree consists of curling, twisting, or plaiting fine, pliable metal threads and soldering them at their points of contact with each other with a metal groundwork.

Iran exported $523 million worth of handicrafts during the past calendar year 1398 (ended March 19). Of the figure, some $273 million worth of handicrafts were exported officially through customs, and about $250 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through various provinces, according to data provided by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

ABU/AFM

