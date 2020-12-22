Martyr Soleimani plan aims to contain COVID-19

TEHRAN – A national plan named after martyr Qassem Soleimani has so far resulted in cutting the transmission chain of the coronavirus and increasing the interdisciplinary coordination.

Some 22,530 monitoring teams have been formed within the framework of the plan since December 15 with 103,000 members, of which more than 270,000 are in contact to identify COVID-19 patients, said Jafar Sadeq-Tabrizi, head of the Network Management Center of the Ministry of Health.

Some 6,730 home care teams have been formed in the country with the participation of 18,000 forces, who have taken care of 41,000 people at home, and rapid result tests have been performed on 7,500 suspects, he explained.

Since December 15, with the participation of 61,000 people, more than 10,000 monitoring teams have been formed. About 782,000 visits and monitoring of various places and centers have been done to warn those who do not observe the health protocols, Tabrizi stated.

The project is implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, Basij, and the Red Crescent Society; through which volunteer forces provide information, testing, diagnosis, referral of suspects to health centers, and offer services by visiting people’s homes.

1.4m families in Tehran undergo screening

Started on November 21, over 1.4 million out of 3 million families in Tehran have undergone screening, Issa Malmir, executive secretary of martyr Soleimani plan in Tehran stated.

Stating that the Basij and medical forces screen the people daily in the framework of this plan, he said that in Tehran alone, 21,000 Basijis are offering services every day, which is an unprecedented record.

The plan is designed in three phases of care, support, and monitoring. In the support phase, in order to cut the transmission chain and reduce the contact of infected people, through which, 40 centers in Tehran receive COVID-19 patients who cannot quarantine at home, he explained.

The decrease in the number of coronas in the country indicates the success of the implementation of the plan. Of course, part of this decrease in statistics was related to the restrictions, he highlighted.

The plan also caused the coordination among top, middle, and operational managers to reach above 90 percent, which is so impressive, he concluded.

Soleimani, the IRGC Quds Force commander, was martyred in a U.S. terrorist assault in Baghdad on January 3.

