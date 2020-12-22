Sepahan come from behind to beat Mes: IPL

TEHRAN – Sepahan football team came from one goal down to beat Mes Rafsanjan 2-1 in Matchday 8 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Tuesday.

Mohammad Ghazi gave the hosts a lead in the 7th minute in Rafsanjan’s Shohada Stadium but Sajad Shahbazzadeh equalized the match before the break.

Mohammad Reza Hosseini scored the winner in the 76th minute.

On Wednesday, Paykan will host Saipa in Tehran and Shahr Khodro play Aluminum Arak in Mashhad.

On Thursday, Machine Sazi will host Naft Masjed Soleyman in Tabriz, Zob Ahan face IPL leaders Gol Gohar in Isfahan and Sanat Naft play Tractor in Abadan.

Gol Gohar sit top with 13 points with one match in hands, thanks to goal difference over Sepahan.